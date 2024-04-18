Durban ICC appoints new board chairman

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) said it was delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Mduduzi Bophela as the new chairman of its board. In a statement, Durban ICC interim marketing communications executive Sandile Makhanya said that Dr Bophela brings a plethora of experience and skills to his new post, and the Durban ICC anticipates benefiting from his leadership and strategic vision.

“Dr Bophela's appointment comes at the conclusion of Mr Glen Mashinini's term as chairman, during which he served with distinction. The Durban ICC extends its heartfelt appreciation to Mr Mashinini for his dedication and leadership, which were instrumental in guiding the organisation through a period of recovery, growth and success.” Durban ICC said Bophela’s distinguished career before joining the ICC had been spent with various multinational companies, including SA Breweries, Deloitte Consulting, Nampak and First National Bank. “Dr Bophela brings a wealth of corporate management experience to his new role. In his time on the board, he has previously served on the human resources committee and as chair of the finance, risk and compliance committee, as well as chair of the marketing, infrastructure and business development committee.”

Durban ICC said Bophela's academic qualifications included a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, an MBA from Bond University (Australia), and a BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology from Wolverhampton University (England). “He has been recognized as an African Leader of the Future by the Aspen Global Leadership Network. Dr Bophela's achievements at the Durban ICC include delivering two clean, unqualified audits from the Auditor General of South Africa, underscoring his commitment to financial transparency and accountability.” Durban ICC added that his entrepreneurial experience in start-up ventures – spanning mining and exploration, engineering, investments and portfolio management – further enhanced his qualifications for the role.