Durban ICC win at Fedhasa awards

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC) said that Durban ICC’s acting executive chef, Clinton Bonhomme, emerged as the winner in the Culinary Excellence Category at the inaugural Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) awards last weekend. The Durban ICC also announced that Thenashree Naidoo, Durban ICC’s finance executive secured second place in the highly competitive category of Manager of the Year: Business Support.

The Durban ICC said that the prestigious event celebrated excellence and outstanding leadership within the hospitality industry. “Durban ICC’s acting executive chef, Clinton Bonhomme winning the Culinary Excellence Category, reaffirms the centre’s commitment to culinary innovation and gastronomic excellence. With his track record of exceptional skills and creativity, Bonhomme distinguished himself as a leading culinary talent in the industry.” Bonhomme said that he is truly honoured to win this prestigious award, “It’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our culinary team at the Durban ICC, who work tirelessly to deliver unforgettable dining experiences. This award not only reflects our commitment to culinary excellence but also motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and innovating in the kitchen. I am proud to be part of such a dynamic and talented team, and I look forward to continuing to delight guests with our culinary creations.” Durban ICC added that they were ecstatic that Naidoo secured second place in the category of Manager of the Year: Business Support. “Naidoo’s exemplary leadership and strategic acumen have played a pivotal role in driving operational excellence and supporting the centre’s business objectives. This follows the recent announcement of the centre’s ninth clean, unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General of South Africa.”

Naidoo said she is humbled and grateful to be recognised among such esteemed peers in the hospitality industry. “This award is a reflection of the collective efforts of our dedicated team at the Durban ICC, and I am proud to be part of an organisation that values transparency, integrity and good governance.” Durban ICC said that success at the Fedhasa Hospitality Awards underscores its commitment to delivering world-class service and setting the standard for hospitality excellence on the African continent. “As Africa’s leading convention, entertainment and exhibition venue, the Durban ICC continues to raise the bar and exceed expectations, cementing its reputation as a premier venue for events and conferences.” Lindiwe Rakharebe, CEO of the Durban ICC said they are thrilled to see their talented employees recognised for their outstanding contributions to the hospitality industry. “Their dedication, professionalism, and passion for excellence are the driving forces behind our success, and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.”