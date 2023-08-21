Durban lawyer in court for alleged R120 000 property fraud

Mzamaleni Ntuli was arrested on Friday, August 18, and appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on the same day.

Durban - A 34-year-old lawyer appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly defrauding a woman of R120 000.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement on Monday that detectives worked tirelessly investigating a case of a woman who was defrauded by a lawyer of R120 000 in July 202.

“The woman was in the process of buying a property and employed the services of a lawyer who convinced her to deposit the money into his trust account. After receiving the money, the lawyer vacated his office on Prince Street in Umgeni,” he said.

Netshiunda said the breakthrough in the case came two years after it was reported.