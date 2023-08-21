Durban lawyer in court for alleged R120 000 property fraud

Durban - A 34-year-old lawyer appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday for allegedly defrauding a woman of R120 000.
Mzamaleni Ntuli was arrested on Friday, August 18, and appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on the same day.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement on Monday that detectives worked tirelessly investigating a case of a woman who was defrauded by a lawyer of R120 000 in July 202.
“The woman was in the process of buying a property and employed the services of a lawyer who convinced her to deposit the money into his trust account. After receiving the money, the lawyer vacated his office on Prince Street in Umgeni,” he said.
Netshiunda said the breakthrough in the case came two years after it was reported.
Meanwhile, in May, IOL reported that a Chatsworth woman who allegedly sold a house she was not authorised to sell and then pocketed the money, was arrested.
Vanishree Nadar is accused of selling the home to one of her relatives for R720 000 and using the money for her own benefit.
According to the report, after speaking to an attorney, the relative allegedly found out that the house they had purchased was never for sale and that Nadar did not have the authority to sell the house.
The report said Nadar was arrested after her relative realised the transfer was not going through and raised the alarm bells.