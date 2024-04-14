Durban man thanks emergency services and medical staff for saving his life following N2 crash

A Durban man has thanked the first responders and medical team who nursed him to recovery after a horrific accident left him in hospital for over three weeks. Mnelisi Muji was travelling on the N2 by Zinkwazi about five months ago on November 9 when he was involved in a serious accident with another vehicle.

At the time of the accident IPSS Medical Rescue said the passenger who was in the car with Muji died, while he was in a critical condition and entrapped. “Whilst under the care of paramedics, the patient was extricated by KwaDukuza Municipality (KDM) Fire Department.” IPSS also reported at the time that a family of three were also seriously injured. In a recent Facebook post, Muji penned a letter thanking all the emergency and medical staff who helped him.

“Thank you IPSS Medical Rescue for rescuing me on time, thank you at Alberlito Hospital. Most praise goes to you Netcare St Anne’s Hospital PMB you guys did the most to make sure I see my family again. All the injuries I sustained and the surgeries that @Netcare St Anne’s Hospital PMB conducted on me to keep me alive, I pen down this letter to (express) my gratitude.” He also thanked the KwaDukuza Fire Station for extracting him from the vehicle. “You have very dedicated fighters in that department who made sure I lost no limb. Keep up the good work.

“I am back on both my two feet today, all thanks to the health service providers mentioned. I am a living testimony that the job was done exceptionally well.” Muji also thanked God and his family and friends for supporting him throughout his recovery. “I spent 15 days in the ICU and 23 days in the hospital in total.”

He said he would never forget November 9, 2023. “Today I just felt alive again after five months of going through the most. I fought, believed in God … and here I am today sharing my story,” he said. Muji added that he is still on the road to recovery. “When you see me, don’t mind my scars. I do not want to talk about them.”

Facebook users commenting on the post praised Muji for thanking the people who helped save his life. Mnelisi Muji penned a letter on Facebook thanking emergency services and medical staff for saving his life following a crash on the N2. Picture: Supplied One woman said: “Your scars are there to remind you of the brave fight you put up to survive that horrendous crash. Well done to all the dedicated people of IPSS and St Anne’s hospital,” while another said his story is amazing and that he “survived to make a difference in the future.”