Durban Metro Police bid farewell to two officers

Durban – The Durban Metro Police lost two members this month, officer Darryl Manning and Captain Parsuraman Govender. Manning died on Youth Day, 16 June in an accident.

In a Facebook post, former Durban Metro Police commissioner Steve Middleton wrote: “It is with sadness that I have been informed of the unfortunate and sad demise of our Colleague Darryl Manning in the early hours of this Morning, in an accident. Deepest and sincerest condolences to the Family, May your soul rest in peace brother. You will always be proudly eThekwini Durban Metro Police.” The 36-year-old, who was a member of the dog unit, was laid to rest on Sunday. The funeral procession included dozens of Metro Police vehicles and motorcycles among others from his home in the Bluff area to the Interfellowship Church in Wentworth.

The funeral of Durban Metro Police officer Darryl Manning, who died in an accident on 16 June. Picture: Steve Middleton via Facebook. In response to Middleton’s post, many offered their condolences to Manning’s family, friends and colleagues, some describing him as a “gentleman”.

Sammy Fynn wrote: “An Officer and a gentleman..... Gone too soon..... Rest easy Darryl.” Chantel Botes said that she was still in shock. “...Can’t believe it, such a good person. RIP condolences to his wife, family and D shift members, you will be missed.”

Durban Metro Police officer Darryl Manning, who was a member of the dog unit, died in an accident on 16 June. Picture: Steve Middleton via Facebook. On Sunday, Durban Metro Police suffered another blow when Captain Govender, who was also known as Reuben, died less than a week after his 66th birthday. “It is with sadness I am informed of the sad passing of our colleague and friend Reuben Govender, peacefully in his sleep. May your soul rest in peace Reuben. You will always be proudly eThekwini Durban Metro Police,” said Middleton on his Facebook page.

Commenting on the post Lihleh Mthethwa said: “I’ve learned a lot from him, he called himself Nyambose "my clan name" may his lovely soul rest in peace, he's one of the best leaders.” Ntokozo Tshapa wrote: “What a wonderful (person) he was. Rest well Captain.” Govender's funeral will take place on Monday in eManzimtoti.