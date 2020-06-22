Durban motorist killed, two more wounded in Duffs Road drive-by shooting

Durban - A man was shot dead and two others seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Duffs Road on Monday afternoon. At this stage the motive for the shooting is unknown. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police were searching for the shooters. She said a white VW Golf 7 had come under fire while parked at a traffic intersection. "The driver was shot dead and two occupants in the vehicle were seriously injured. They were seen to and rushed to hospital," she said.

Mbele said three firearms were recovered in the Golf. The roadway was closed to traffic while teams investigated further.

Images of the bullet riddled vehicle circulated on social media. A graphic video was also shared, showing the deceased and one of the occupants appearing dazed in the video.

Mbele said she could not comment on whether the shooting was taxi-related.

Last week, a taxi boss was gunned down while seated in his vehicle at a taxi rank in Verulam, north of Durban.

At the time, Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said the man had been seated in his vehicle.

"The man sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and his right and left arms. His friend managed to rush him to the Rusa office and he was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to the Osindisweni Government Hospital. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Earlier this month, a 69-year-old taxi association chairperson was shot dead at his home. The man was linked to the Fynnland Taxi Association.