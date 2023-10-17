Durban- A peace walk has been planned in uMhlanga on Saturday to voice concerns about the war between Israel and Palestine in the Middle East. The organisation United for Palestine said the march on October 21 would be a show of solidarity in efforts to join the international call for freedom, justice and an end to the war of Gaza and Palestine.

According to Reuters, Israel has bombarded the Gaza strip with air strikes that have killed more than 2 800 Palestinians, a quarter of them children and driven more than 2.3 million Gazans from their homes while blocking food, field and medical supplies. Israel has retaliated to an incursion by Hamas on October 7 that left 1 300 people, mainly civilians dead. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has warned of an ongoing humanitarian crisis, especially if millions do not have access to water.

United for Palestine, in a statement, said they are “supporting the cries of millions of people protesting across the globe”. “South Africans emerged from apartheid through the support of the international community who pressured governments to end our suffering. The Walk for Palestine, is a peaceful protest, aimed at raising awareness locally calling to end Israeli apartheid against Palestine.” It said many prominent individuals, businesspeople, religious leaders and NGOs have been invited to join the peaceful walk and they called on ordinary citizens to also show their support too.

It said the peace walk transcends borders, politics and religion and calls for justice in the midst of the war. “The war on Gaza sees thousands of innocent lives lost daily and tens of thousands more injured. Over a million people are homeless and left stranded and starving due to occupied Israel's mindless war tactics. “United for Palestine, is raising awareness around Israeli aggression and asking South Africans to lend their voices against a 75-year-old occupation and apartheid.”