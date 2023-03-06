Durban residents show an interest in climate change during hearings

Durban - The portfolio committee for the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment was impressed by the contribution KwaZulu-Natal residents made to discussions on the Climate Change Bill. The committee held three public hearings on the bill this past weekend. The last hearing was held at the Westville Civic Centre on Sunday and attracted a full audience. The other hearings were in Pietermaritzburg and Stanger.

Chairperson of the committee Phillip Modise said it was impressed by the attendance, the engagement and the grasp of climate issues shown by attendees of the three sessions. Durban residents have borne the brunt of extreme weather. In April last year, heavy rainfall battered the city, destroyed homes, washed away infrastructure and led to the death of hundreds of people, while many others were washed away and are yet to be found. “We are extremely satisfied with the overwhelming support and the input that we have received from the people of KwaZulu-Natal in the past three days,” Modise said, adding that community members and attendees to the hearing had shown themselves to be knowledgeable about climate change issues.