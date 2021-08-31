Durban school bullying video perpetrators to face 'toughest consequences,' vows Education MEC

DURBAN - A VIDEO of a school bullying incident currently circulating on social media has drawn widespread criticism, leading to calls on authorities to take tough action against the perpetrators. The incident allegedly took place outside Ilanga High School in KwaDabeka, under the Pinetown District.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu condemned the incident, saying that the incident would be discussed in the tribunal set down for tomorrow. “Our position towards school bullying remains that we do not tolerate such behaviour. This is completely unacceptable and no learner should ever be subjected to such humiliation and suffering at the hands of another. Perpetrators will definitely face the toughest consequences,” said Mshengu. DA member of the provincial legislature (MPL) Dr Imran Keeka described the incident as sickening to the core.

“Worse still, there is more than one person involved in this vile and detestable assault, while some others are despicably jeering and recording on the side lines. This is a criminal act, and those who are responsible for the assault must be criminally charged,” he said. Keeka, who is the DA’s spokesperson on education, recalled how a perpetrator of another horrible bullying act was dealt with by the law and called for the same action against the attackers of the pupil in this incident. “There is no doubt in my mind that the book must be identically thrown at the perpetrators of this odious offence; the department must investigate this matter fully, involve the police and arrange urgent counselling for all involved.”

He appealed against sharing such a video on social media, saying it causes more pain for the victim and may have legal implications for those sharing it, given that these may be minors. Ward 20 councillor Mandla Mbambo said although he had not seen the video, he was disturbed by its contents after hearing about the incident. “It is a terrible act on the part of learners to gang up against another learner, but it is more hurtful when a video is taken because it leaves painful memories of the incident, and could have dire consequences on the affected learner,” said Mbambo. He promised that this week he would activate the local structures, including the ward committee, to help the pupil .