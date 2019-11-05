Durban - A 200m Mozambique Spitting Cobra was rescued from a drain near the passenger terminal at Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Sunday.
Snake catcher, Nick Evans, said he received a call after 8pm on Sunday informing him of the snake.
"My wife and I had just settled down to watch Netflix and we were told about the snake that needed to be removed. An official told me what he suspected the snake to be and that it was in a drain. He sent me a pic of the snake and he was correct! It was a Mozambique Spitting Cobra," Evans said.
He said they arrived at a side gate at the busy airport and were escorted to where the snake was seen.
"We had to go through a metal detector, and we were given high visibility jackets. Then, we were fetched by one of their security vehicles with flashing red lights. We felt so cool! We were driven alongside the runway and underneath those platforms you walk across to get onto the plane. We were seeing the airport from a whole new angle! Again, we felt like VIPs," Evans said.