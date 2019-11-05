Durban snake catcher averts possible 'Snakes on a Plane' fiasco at airport









Durban - A 200m Mozambique Spitting Cobra was rescued from a drain near the passenger terminal at Durban's King Shaka International Airport on Sunday. Snake catcher, Nick Evans, said he received a call after 8pm on Sunday informing him of the snake. "My wife and I had just settled down to watch Netflix and we were told about the snake that needed to be removed. An official told me what he suspected the snake to be and that it was in a drain. He sent me a pic of the snake and he was correct! It was a Mozambique Spitting Cobra," Evans said. He said they arrived at a side gate at the busy airport and were escorted to where the snake was seen. "We had to go through a metal detector, and we were given high visibility jackets. Then, we were fetched by one of their security vehicles with flashing red lights. We felt so cool! We were driven alongside the runway and underneath those platforms you walk across to get onto the plane. We were seeing the airport from a whole new angle! Again, we felt like VIPs," Evans said.

He said expressed his gratitude to the staff who kept an eye on the snake.

"The snake was well aware that there were humans around it. It was not moving. It was scared. We lifted the grids and tried to get the snake. Of course, as we did this, the snake moved to the right. Typical! We desperately tried lifting up grids to the right of the snake, but they wouldn't budge. We needed to hurry because not far from the snake, in the direction it was headed, was a small drainage pipe. If it got in there, we'd never get it," he said.

Nick Evans with the snake Pictures: Nick Evans





Evans said he had to jump up and down on the grid - like a lunatic he added - to scare the snake from moving towards the pipe.

"When it got close enough, I reached in and grabbed it with the tongs, pulling it towards me. From there, I managed to pin it behind its head. It was all over, much to the relief of the staff. It was a beautiful specimen! I reckon around 1.3m-1.4m. Healthy as can be," he said.

Evans said the snake will be released soon.

"Shame. Maybe I ruined its travel plans," Evans joked.

