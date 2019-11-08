Evans said this week he had captured at least five snakes from areas around Durban.
“I was giving a talk on snakes yesterday when I received a call about a green mamba at Crawford College on the North Coast. I also got a call from a family in Mount Moreland about a black mamba being in their lounge.”
Evans said the green mamba was heavily pregnant, as was the green mamba he rescued from Shallcross earlier this week. Both snakes will be cared for until their eggs have been laid, before being released into the wild.
Evans said snakes were more active in Durban at this time of the year because of the rainy season.