Metro police deputy head Wiseman Mchunu and eThekwini deputy mayor Fawzia Peer, centre, with the police officers who received their competency certificates yesterday after they completed a training course on how to operate the armoured vehicles that were recently delivered to the city. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The city’s new controversial armoured vehicles are ready to be used to clamp down on violent protests. This week, a team of 12 officers were awarded competency certificates after completing a 10-day training programme which taught them how to operate the high-powered vehicles.

The vehicles, which arrived on January 30, will be used to tackle the violent protests that have flared up across the city.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad oversaw the collection of the R20million vehicles as well as the training of the drivers.

“These vehicles will serve a good purpose to the public and deter protesters from attacking and assaulting our members.

“They will serve as a capsule to ensure the safety of our members at all times. Even when they are under attack, they will be safe.

“Previously, they would be injured when protesters threw rocks and stones at their vehicles,” Sewpersad said.

Metro police deputy head Wiseman Mchunu said the armoured vehicles would be sent to areas where they were most needed. “We know that as a city we are confronted by protests which are violent in nature. These protests have costs the city millions of rand when vehicles are damaged. These vehicles will be used to, not only to protect the lives of our officers, but to protect municipal property,” he said.

The city faced a major backlash from opposition parties when news of the vehicles came to light, with many saying the city lived in fear of its own residents.

However, many police officers who were often on the front line of attacks, believed that they too needed to be protected, so that they could also go home to their families.

- THE MERCURY