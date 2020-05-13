Durban's homeless project reaps great rewards

Durban - The city’s emergency Covid-19 lockdown shelters have managed to run the biggest and most successful drug withdrawal programme of its kind in South Africa. This is according to the deputy mayor of eThekwini municipality, Belinda Scott. Scott was speaking at a briefing on the progress of the municipality’s intervention to alleviate the plight of homeless people during the Covid-19 lockdown and beyond. Scott, who heads the homeless task team, said the homeless people who arrived at the shelters on March 27 were different people today. “What we’ve done during the pandemic, something we haven’t been able to do before, is that for the very first time the homeless have been focused upon as a community that is destitute,” she said.

Scott said the lockdown had given the city a chance to establish proper shelters which provide four meals a day and a healthy living environment.

She commended the medical team for their work at Moses Mabhida Stadium and Albert Park with the drug addicts.

She said 260 homeless people, who had been addicted to whoonga and heroin for up to 12 years, had been able to get clean.

“It’s the biggest drug withdrawal programme that we know of in South Africa, and by far the most successful,” said Scott.

She said her front-line team, which consists of specialist psychiatrist Dr Shaquir Salduker, Professor Monique Marks and Michael Wilson, have done incredible work on the ground.

“We now have people who are focused, who are happy, and actually say that we’ve given them their lives back,” she said.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said in the initial stages there were over 1500 people housed in eight shelters, and by the end of last month there were 12 shelters accommodating 1704 people.

Kaunda said during the travel window period between May 1 and 7, the city was able to reunite 30 people with their families as far away as Cape Town, Johannesburg and Kimberly.

He said it was through the collaborative efforts of different government agencies at provincial and local government level, who worked closely with several NGOs, that the city saw positive spin-offs of their interventions. “Those who’ve been on the drug management programme are responding positively and their withdrawal symptoms are being managed. As a result, we would want to reunite them with their families as soon as possible,” he said.

Kaunda said they were also able to identify women from the shelters who possess great talent in sewing and bead work.

“At least 80% of the 186 women in various shelters want to change their lives for the better after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Kaunda said resources need to be invested in the homeless to make sure that they receive the necessary training to enhance the skills.

The city is also working with social workers from the KZN Department of Social Development to reunite at least 40% of the homeless people with their families.

The mayor said safe sleeping spaces had been identified in the inner city and the Strollers building would continue to be used to accommodate about 200 women.

“We will also be identifying other buildings within the city to provide permanent shelters for men,” Kaunda said.

Plans were under way to engage the Department of Labour to establish a skills development programme to assist those with matric and post-matric qualifications, said Kaunda.

“We are also encouraged that most of the homeless people want to complete their high school education and we’ll be putting systems in place to ensure that their dreams are realised,” he said.

Chairperson of the eThekwini task team on homelessness and director of the Denis Hurley Centre, Raymond Perrier, said the operations at the shelters had been going well.

He said the biggest challenge was the anxiety over the R350 social grant, because there was no working process to acquire the grant, and most of the homeless had no IDs.

Perrier said security had been beefed up to prevent those who had signed out from re-entering, as that posed a health risk.

He said the municipality had taken more control of the day-to-day management of the shelters as well as health care.

