Durban's homeless still waiting for special grant

Durban - Hundreds of homeless people living in Durban’s emergency shelters have still not received their Social Relief of Distress Grant from the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). Raymond Perrier, the director of the Denis Hurley Centre and chairperson of the eThekwini Task Team on Homelessness, said none of the homeless people in the shelters had received the special Covid-19 grant to his knowledge. Perrier said a number of people were able to apply for the grant because they had their own cellphone while others had to make use of other people’s phones. “So a whole lot of expectation and hope has been raised, but no delivery,” he said. Some received SMSes from Sassa confirming registration while others received messages that they did not qualify, said Perrier.

Although a Sassa official made presentations regarding the grant at the shelters, Perrier said it was still not clear whether recipients needed a bank account and an identity document, as opposed to just their ID number, to receive payment.

He said the majority of homeless people did not have bank accounts and 750 people at the shelters needed replacement IDs

The Mercury contacted the official for clarity but he had not yet responded with feedback by the time of publication.

Sassa announced on Tuesday that at least 116867 people received payment and more than 3.5million were checked to find out if they were either active Sassa grant recipients, were on the Unemployment Insurance Fund database or received a National Student Financial Aid Scheme bursary.

Sassa chief executive officer Busisiwe Memela said about 13million enquiries/applications regarding the grant had been received by May 25.

“About 6.3million of these were valid, complete applications.

"The rest were either duplicate applications, incomplete, had inconsistent data, or were just pure enquiries,” said Memela.

The agency said about 1236492 applications were being finalised through verification by the SA Revenue Service to confirm whether they had an income; 666381 needed to supply banking details; and more than 1597127 applications by those who had some other means of income were not approved.

In the statement issued earlier this week, Sassa said there was no cut-off date for applications for the special relief grant. “Anyone who meets the qualifying criteria, should lodge an application without delay,” said Sassa.

The Mercury