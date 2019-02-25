EFF student leaders at Durban University of Technology are expected to lead a march through the city centre. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency( ANA)

DURBAN - The Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) student representative council has assured the university community that classes would continue today - provided the institution abides by its conditions. The academic programme was put on hold about three weeks ago, after students complained about registration issues, financial aid and a lack of accommodation.

Vice-Chancellor Thandwa Mthembu said DUT’s management and the SRC reached an agreement last week to resume all academic activities as of today.

SRC president Sesiyanda Godlimpi said they did not intend to protest this week provided DUT upheld the conditions set out in their meeting.

Part of the conditions are that students, who are appealing their funding decisions and are currently staying in the Baltimore residence, should be temporarily allocated another residence until finalisation of their appeal processes.

Students whose appeals are unsuccessful should be given 48 hours to vacate their rooms. Management also agreed that students who are waiting for decisions in their appeal could continue to attend classes until their cases are finalised by March 15.

“We have agreed to work closely with the DUT management and can assure students that classes will begin (on Monday). We came to an agreement in that meeting and we are hopeful that the conditions we set out, are abided by,” Godlimpi said.

DUT has been plagued by a series of violent protests, one ending in the death of a student, since February.

Mthembu said a call had been made for service providers to allocate accommodation and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme had been working with DUT to “whittle” down the number of students who had problems with funding.

When the institution tried to resume lectures last Monday, disruptions again took place.

As a result, DUT approached the court on Thursday to seek an interim interdict against violent demonstrations. The interdict was granted.

Students are restrained from protesting within 150 metres of DUT’s Durban-based campuses, and from damaging property and intimidating staff and non-protesting students.

“The court interdict was sought to protect non-protesting students and the institution,” said Mthembu.

The academic programme at DUT’s Midlands campuses continued as normal.

