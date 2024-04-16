East Coast Radio has a new managing director

East Coast Radio (ECR) has announced the appointment of Mzuvele Mthethwa as its new managing director. His appointment was effective from April 1. He succeeded Bonisiwe Mchunu, who left at the end of 2023.

ECR said Mthethwa brought a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role, having spent nearly two decades at the radio station, most recently as the station’s head of finance, responsible for strategic planning, corporate governance, and financial management. He is also a long-standing member of the Kagiso Media Radio Exco team. Nick Grubb, Kagiso Media Radio CEO, said Mthethwa has a “unique blend of experience that elegantly fits the station’s requirements”.

“Having collaborated closely with Mzuvele over the years, I have witnessed his commitment, professionalism, decisiveness, and outstanding leadership skills. “His appointment as managing director is well deserved, and I am confident he will make a significant positive impact on the station and its operations.” Mthethwa’s appointment as managing director comes after three months in an acting capacity.