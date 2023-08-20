EFF calls for bail to be denied for cop implicated in pregnant girlfriend’s murder

Durban – The EFF in KwaZulu-Natal says the police officer suspected of shooting to death his pregnant girlfriend should not be granted bail. Chairperson Mongezi Thwala said Ixopo Magistrate’s Court should not grant bail to a 46-year-old police officer, who was alleged to have murdered his pregnant girlfriend last week.

Thirty five-year-old Busisiwe Ngubo, who was pregnant with triplets, was found strangled to death about a kilometre away from her Ehlanzeni home in Ixopo in south KZN. The EFF leader said it was more painful that Ngubo’s murder took place during Women’s Month in August, when everyone is preaching against the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV). He called on law enforcement agencies to fast-track investigations into the case, and to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice prevails.

“We further call on the court to oppose his bail application until he has been cleared of the allegations, and in the event that he is found guilty we call for a harsher sentence against him so that this sends a message to other “murderers” who are masquerading as police officers,” Thwala insisted. The EFF leader indicated that the party’s GBV desk would continue to closely monitor the developments surrounding the case in order to ensure that justice prevails. “We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and we pray that they may find strength during this difficult time,” Thwala concluded.