EFF calls for unity in Zulu royal family

Durban - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said his party will stand by Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the royal family as the party believes that divisions should not be allowed. He was addressing the KwaZulu-Natal’s People Assembly yesterday (Sunday), which is the EFF’s provincial elective conference, at the Olive Convention Centre, in Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

He cautioned against any divisions. “We are not for Misuzulu or anyone else, we are for the unity of the Zulu royal family and as we know now it (the royal family) has chosen the king and we are behind that king and we will support that king during his coronation,” Malema told party members. He cautioned against any moves by political parties to take ownership of the coronation of King Misuzulu which is scheduled for this coming weekend at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. “It (the coronation) is not an ANC or IFP event, but it is an event of the people of South Africa,” Malema said.

He indicated that the party’s rank and file would also be attending the festivities in Durban, which are set to be attended by leading figures including King Mswati III, in order to show their support for the king. He took a swipe at President Cyril Ramaphosa, telling party supporters that Ramaphosa should not over-value his importance at the event. “That one should just hand over the certificate and sit down. He must not try to say anything because he knows nothing,” the EFF leader continued to the applause of party members.

Story continues below Advertisement