EFF general-secretary’s daughter graduates with a national diploma from DUT

Durban - The daughter of EFF secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini, has graduated from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) with a national diploma in management sciences: marketing on Saturday. Sinazo Mbele received her diploma during the DUT Autumn graduation ceremony at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban International Convention Centre.

The 22-year-old from eNgudwini in uMzimkhulu on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, said she was slightly nervous at first but it was a worthwhile experience. Mbele said she was grateful that her parents were able to attend her graduation ceremony. DUT said Mbele was currently completing her advanced diploma in management sciences: marketing at the university

Despite being the daughter of a politician Mbele said she stayed away from politics. “I have no interest in politics. At DUT, I am not a member of any political party. My heart is too soft for politics,” she said. Dlamini said his daughter had made the family proud and was grateful that she had persevered through hardships.

The politician recalled that when his daughter began studying at DUT, he made it clear that she needed to make a name for herself and not hide behind his. “We want to congratulate all the other students, the whole Class of 2021. We are very proud of her, she must keep working hard and remain humble. I am glad that when she came to DUT she did not forget my words. I told her to not lose sight of her vision. I am proud of her for being able to accomplish her vision. She is a very respectful person who understands that her future is in her hands and that she cannot blame anyone for it. She must continue making us proud,” said Dlamini. Dlamini advised his daughter to not be comfortable where she is and to continue working hard, as life is tough.