KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda interacting with Presiding Officer and Party Agents at Lindelani Voting station KwaDukuza Picture: Supplied

Durban - MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal, Mxolisi Kaunda, has praised police officers for being vigilant in many of the hot spot areas around the province. Kaunda kicked off his visits to the Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi where snaking queues had already started by 6am. Despite minor challenges such as late arrival of voting equipment, the area was calm and voting proceeded smoothly. Police maintained a strong presence in the area to ensure that no incidents of violence take place.

He proceeded to Umgababa to diffuse violent public protests which resulted in the blockading of N2. Police acted swiftly and dispersed the protesting crowd. Kaunda also visited voting stations in Inanda and Lindelani in KwaDukuza. Police have heightened visibility in `Lindelani as a result of violent conflicts which occurred in previous elections in the voting station.

"Although we experienced few incidents of public protests which resulted in some voting stations to open late, we are pleased that police reacted swiftly and voting is proceeding smoothly in the province," said Kaunda.

In the afternoon, Kaunda visited Bergville after receiving reports that some members of the community blocked entrance in various voting stations in the area.

Kaunda has assured the people of KwaZulu-Natal that police are straining every nerve to ensure that they are able to exercise their right to vote freely. "This will continue up until the election results are released. We are also going to ensure that post election celebrations are secured," said Kaunda.

THE MERCURY