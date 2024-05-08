Eskom resumes load reduction in some KZN areas

Eskom in KwaZulu-Natal said it has resumed load reduction measures in areas prone to network overloading to protect the network and to keep the public safe. While Eskom did not give the list of affected areas or mention which regions of the province are affected, the power utility said load reduction will be implemented seven days a week in affected areas throughout the province during morning and peak hours.

Load reduction is from 5am to 9am as well as from 5pm to 9pm. “Customers should not log faults during the load reduction periods and should treat all installations as live and dangerous,” said Eskom. Eskom said the overloading on the electrical network resulted in damage to electricity infrastructure through explosions of transformers, mini-substations, and in prolonged outages. It also posed great danger to people and property, added the power utility.

According to Eskom, a large percentage of its legal customers from impacted areas are not paying for the electricity they are consuming. In addition, the power utility said there were a high number of consumers that had connected illegally and were using electricity illegally. “This has exerted enormous strain on the electrical infrastructure which has resulted in many transformers frequently exploding.”

Eskom said its equipment was designed for a specific number of customers to be connected to the network and when meters were bypassed and connections done illegally, it led to equipment overload and failure. “Load reduction will continue until audits have been conducted and non-technical losses on these feeders have been reduced to a sustainable level. Such audits will be done in collaboration with councillors and communities.”

The power utility encouraged communities to collaborate with the power utility to ensure that network overloading is eradicated by using electricity in a legal and safe manner. Meanwhile, protest action erupted in Howick in the KZN Midlands last Thursday after residents were angered by the impact of load reduction. According to reports, residents blocked the R617 near Howick, among other access roads in the area.

Ward 9 councillor Mduduzi Mshengu said on Tuesday that the issue of load reduction was causing a lot of frustration in the community. “We urge Eskom to resolve this issue because it discredits us in our communities, especially now that we want them to vote for us,” he said. “It is concerning that only certain areas get dark every day from 5pm to 9pm. When we asked, they say those areas have more people who bypass meters. Now, when we come back with that news to our community members, it is almost as if we are not doing our jobs.”

He noted that they have not received help despite numerous meetings with Eskom. Eskom said it has a duty to ensure that its products reach communities in a safe manner to prevent any harm or danger, while also protecting the equipment and the environment. “Illegal connections result in life-threatening situations, with innocent children often being the victims.