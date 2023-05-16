Durban - Just as eThekwini residents were starting to get used to a reduced load shedding schedule, the eThekwini Municipality has confirmed a new schedule, in line with national one, will become effective from May 25. The City made the announcement on Tuesday, following discussions with Eskom

The municipality said eThekwini had been on a reduced level of load shedding since the April 2022 floods owing to the negative impact of the floods on the City’s electrical network. “While the City’s infrastructure is not yet repaired to pre-flood levels, the City acknowledges the country’s need to reduce the load to protect the national grid. “It has therefore become unavoidable for eThekwini to revert to normal load shedding stages as experienced by the rest of the country,” said the statement.

The City said some areas continued to battle with the damage from the floods, and as a result certain substations could not be switched off because of the significant risk to residents and infrastructure. “The City is finalising the amended load shedding schedule and this will be shared with the public as soon as it is ready,” it said. The municipality said suburban block allocations had been amended to accommodate the required changes.