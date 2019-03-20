South Africa - Durban- 10-03-19 - KwaMashu bridge which causes water logged during the cause of floods that causes havoc to the residents of KwaMashu Picture Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - City councillors have questioned eThekwini Municipality’s ability to respond to natural disasters, and have labelled the disaster management unit a “disaster on its own”. Following a freak storm that lashed townships north of the city last week, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, opposition parties yesterday claimed that the department was not well-prepared for emergencies.

During an executive committee meeting, the city revealed that the estimated cost of damage to infrastructure by the recent storm was estimated at R50 million.

The city also said that to avoid similar damage in future storms, the Disaster Management Unit would be assessing all flood prone areas within affected wards and would also update the Disaster Risk Assessment for the city.

The city added that its Engineering Unit will also conduct an assessment of all affected roads and drainage capacity of the stormwater system, taking into consideration the most affected areas and provide a detailed plan with financial implications.

Discussing relief efforts yesterday, opposition parties called on the city to set aside funds and relief items such as blankets, tents and non-perishable foods for displaced families should another disaster arise.

The IFP’s Mduduzi Nkosi said more needed to be done to prevent the loss of lives during storms.

A city firefighter, who asked not to be named, said he believed there would be mayhem in the city should Durban suffer a serious natural disaster.

“As it is, there is no plan to deal with the heavy rains and blocked stormwater drains. I can’t even imagine what will happen to Durban residents if something bigger has to happen here,” the firefighter said.

Desmond D’Sa of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance said residents would be left to fend for themselves should a major natural disaster hit the city.

D’Sa said civil society had been asking to view the city’s disaster management plan for years, but to date, have not seen any documentation.

“The municipality has employed people in the disaster management department to sit on their haunches. We will all be left to our own devices should the floods come,” he said.

Chairperson of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee Mondli Mthembu said the city would be discussing interventions to respond more effectively to disasters.

“The issue of partnerships with non-governmental organisations and others working in the relief sector must be established in order to respond more efficiently to disasters.

“There needs to be a platform to discuss disaster relief interventions before they occur and not only after the incident has happened,” said Mthembu.

EThekwini Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer said communities needed to be educated about how drains get blocked.

“We were on site and saw some of the items people have thrown down the drains. The public needs to be educated to prevent the blocking of the system which in turn will prevent flooding,” she said.

In the preliminary report to the Executive Committee, the city said there had been severe damage to houses, roads, infrastructure and public facilities during the heavy rainfall and strong winds that took place at the beginning of the month.

Although various wards were affected, the report showed that most of the damage occurred in the northern regions, including KwaMashu, Inanda, Phoenix, Verulam and Ntuzuma.

The report also showed that 104 incidents were reported to the disaster management call centre.

Another issue of serious concern for opposition parties was the city’s over- reliance on charity organisations in its response to natural disasters.

Although the Disaster Social Relief Technical Task Team handed out relief items to the displaced residents, all the items were donated by relief organisations.

Al-Imdaad donated 200 blankets and 200 mattresses, Dharul Ihsan donated 200 blankets and Red Cross donated hot meals to over 100 people.

DA councillor Nicole Graham said the city relied heavily on NGOs to provide relief and most often the city’s hands were tied until the provincial government provided funds.

“We as a municipality should have stocks of blankets, mattresses and other relief items at our disposal. There will be another storm or another disaster and we should be ready for it, we should be providing some relief to our residents along with the NGOs but the onus should not only fall on the charity organisations,” Graham said.

DA councillor Heinz de Boer echoed Graham’s call, saying the city should set aside funding to assist families affected.

“This is simply not good enough for a city of this size,” he said.

THE MERCURY