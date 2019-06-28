File Photo: IOL

Durban - ETHEKWINI Municipality has incurred more than R700million in irregular expenditure in the past financial year. City chief financial officer Krish Kumar said this was due to a delay in the signing of contracts.

Kumar said the city had undertaken a number of controls to mitigate irregular expenditure in the next financial year.

Yesterday, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu revealed that eThekwini Municipality had an unqualified opinion with findings on complex matters.

Kumar said poor financial management in the cleansing and solid waste, transport and human settlements units accounted for R239m of the irregular expenditure.

He said the city had come up with a plan to arrest the mismanagement of funds, which included improved contract management, the proactive reviewing and renewing of contracts, consequence management and ensuring that payments were made only once a full report was received or a matter investigated.

“The process followed to regularise the mentioned expenditure was rigorous. It was submitted to committees within various sectors of the municipality, National Treasury and the auditor-general.

“All recommendations by the AG have been implemented and all queries raised in the management letters have been addressed,” he said.

Kumar said the schedule was submitted quarterly to the AG, Audit and Risk Committee and National Treasury.

The report comes amid challenges in the city after the arrest and subsequent suspension of mayor Zandile Gumede on corruption charges.

Since then there have been a number of protests by pro-Gumede supporters calling for her return.

Yesterday, Gumede-affiliated councillors got into a scuffle with the bodyguards of city manager Sipho Nzuza. Later in the day, acting mayor Fawzia Peer allegedly consumed water believed to have been laced with paraffin.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is shocked by the incidents. Outa’s Tim Tyrrell said: “We are deeply concerned about the unease and tension that prevails. We are urging all responsible officials and councillors to take a sensible approach to resolve matters.”

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga, said the ANC lacked discipline. “This is becoming very sad. There are those in the ANC who believe that the charges against Gumede were politically orchestrated. It only deepens the division within the ANC.

“It is unfortunate that members of the ANC are finding it difficult, if not impossible, to draw a difference between the state and the party.”

