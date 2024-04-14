eThekwini mayor pleased with progress being made on construction of Coedmore Bridge

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he was pleased with the progress being made on the rehabilitation of Coedmore Road and the construction of the Coedmore Bridge in Yellowwood Park, south of Durban, after visiting the area at the weekend. The Coedmore Bridge was destroyed during the April 2022 floods.

eThekwini Municipality said that the rehabilitation of Coedmore Road and the construction of the Coedmore Bridge in Yellowwood Park were progressing well and remained on schedule.