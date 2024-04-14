eThekwini mayor pleased with progress being made on construction of Coedmore Bridge

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he was pleased with the progress being made on the rehabilitation of Coedmore Road and the construction of the Coedmore Bridge in Yellowwood Park, south of Durban, after visiting the area at the weekend. The Coedmore Bridge was destroyed during the April 2022 floods.
eThekwini Municipality said that the rehabilitation of Coedmore Road and the construction of the Coedmore Bridge in Yellowwood Park were progressing well and remained on schedule.
“The original bridge was destroyed during recent floods. It is being rebuilt using funds from the Municipal Disaster Response Grant allocated by the National Treasury.”
Kaunda said he was pleased after inspecting the site on Saturday morning. “We are constructing a new 90m-long, two-lane bridge with pedestrian walkways using cutting-edge integral bridge technology to reduce maintenance costs.”
Kaunda added that the project, with a budget of R48 million, also included the construction of a 150m road leading to the bridge, implementation of traffic-calming measures, and installation of improved surface drainage systems.
He said the project was expected to be completed by November this year and would benefit residents in wards 64 and 65.
The Mercury