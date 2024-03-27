eThekwini Municipality calls on property owners of ‘unsafe’ buildings to contact the City or face closure of the buildings

The Problem Buildings Division of eThekwini Municipality is encouraging property owners whose buildings have been deemed unsafe for occupation to contact the division or face future closure of their buildings. In a statement last week, the municipality said it is undertaking a process to rid the city of problem buildings and has intensified efforts to collaborate with property owners.

“A problem building can be identified as one that is, among others, derelict, abandoned, hijacked, is structurally unsound and has been unlawfully erected,” said the municipality. Deputy city manager of economic development, Lihle Phewa, said the division has already identified about 40 unsafe buildings. He added that the division had also started the process of serving relevant notices.

“This is being done in accordance with the National Building Regulations and Standards Act and the Problem Building by-laws,” he said. The municipality said if there was non-compliance by the property owner after the notice period had expired, the municipality would approach the High Court to carry out remedial work, apply for a demolition order, request the appointment of a judicial administrator, request a sale in execution or expropriate the property and building. “All costs incurred will be to the owner’s account. Owners can, however, partner with the municipality to put together an action plan with time frames on how to turn the problem building around,” the City said.

It added that hijacked and problem buildings presented a social issue which included issues of homelessness, crime, and drugs that were often found in these areas. Last year “The Mercury” reported that the City demolished an illegal building at 44 Lancers Road. “The illegal tavern contributed to major crime that impacted the entire CBD. The City took action following numerous complaints.

“Despite issuing several warnings, the owners continued to operate with impunity, forcing the City to take stern action against the owner of the tavern,” the City said in the report. In September, “The Mercury” accompanied KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Human Settlements MEC Sipho “KK” Nkosi when he visited some of the dilapidated buildings belonging to the department in Durban Among the buildings visited were the Seamen’s Institute building, Westpoint, the Palm Beach Hotel, the Esplanade building, and the Castle building near the Mayville area.

The report said three of these buildings were unoccupied and sealed off by the department, with guards manning the entrances, but the Seamen’s Institute building and Westpoint were found to be occupied illegally. For more information on problem buildings, contact the City on 031 311 7245 or email: [email protected] Alternatively, you can visit the municipal offices for assistance at First Floor, Room 130, 166 KE Masinga Road, City Engineer’s Building, Durban. [email protected]