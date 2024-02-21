eThekwini Municipality employees arrested over diesel theft

eThekwini Municipality on Wednesday said two municipal employees had been arrested for theft of the city’s diesel for personal use. This comes a day after a 30-year-old eThekwini municipal surveillance operator was arrested at the Municipal Disaster Management Centre in Durban in a multi-disciplinary operation after he was allegedly caught on surveillance footage vandalising and stealing CCTV infrastructure.

The city said the arrest was linked to a viral video of plastic containers filled with stolen diesel. “In heeding eThekwini mayor councillor Mxolisi Kaunda’s clarion call of ensuring a fraud-and corrupt-free municipality, the metro police have arrested two employees suspected of stealing and illegally transporting municipal diesel for their personal use,”said the city in a statement on Wednesday. However, the City said while it can confirm the arrest of the two men, no further information can be divulged at this stage as ongoing investigations are at an advanced stage.

According to the city the comprehensive investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the operation, identify potential accomplices, and gather evidence to secure a thorough legal prosecution. “We are committed to ensuring a resolution to this case so that those linked to this elaborate scheme face the full might of the law. We believe the investigation will lead to more arrests,” said metro police acting head commissioner Sbonelo Mchunu. eThekwini Municipality urged members of the public to report any suspicious and fraudulent activities which compromises service delivery, to the City Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU) at 0800 202020.