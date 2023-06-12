eThekwini Municipality parks unit to purchase tractors

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality’s Parks, Recreation and Culture (PRC) unit has moved quickly to address its critical shortage of heavy-duty equipment that has left some eThekwini residents having to do their own maintenance of verges. Close to R14 million has been set aside for the PRC unit for the purchase of new tractors.

A report on the matter tabled recently before the Executive Committee (Exco) said there had been insufficient funding to address the tractor replacement programme due to competing budgetary requirements for the city’s projects and service delivery mandates. The report detailed work, amounting to close to R16m, that needs to be carried out by the PRC, which included attending to damage to infrastructure that occurred as a result of a storm, like fixing halls. The revelations about the need for equipment comes after The Mercury reported that community members in some Durban suburbs were doing their own maintenance of the verges because the PRC unit was struggling to deliver. Residents in some areas have taken it upon themselves to pay contractors or set up community-based organisations to keep areas neat and tidy.

One resident had said the community had also set up a fund and bank account whereby they contributed R100 each month that was set aside to attend to areas that the community could not get to themselves. The Mercury has also seen an email exchange between City officials and frustrated residents about the lack of services in their areas. The report o n the PRC spending said there was a request for additional funding to address the backlogs in tractor replacement.

“In 2022/2023 financial year, Parks Recreation and Culture (PRC) Unit was allocated R166.8 million for capital projects with intent to develop new infrastructure and rehabilitate and upgrade existing facilities.” It said the PRC Unit had identified projects within the unit’s capital budget where cash flows had changed and savings were available to be reprioritised. It requested that authority be granted to proceed with the procurement of tractors at a cost of R14m.

DA Councillor Nicole Bollman described the move as positive, noting the fact that the tractors were needed in terms of service delivery, with the last alleged purchase having occurred in 1996. Municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the unit is procuring equipment to improve its operations. “The equipment includes vehicles, trucks and tractors.