eThekwini Municipality says water is returning to areas north of the City after 24-hour maintenance shutdown

Durban - eThekwini Municipality said on Sunday that water was returning to areas north of Durban after a planned maintenance shutdown on Wednesday at Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant. The plant was shut down for the completion of repair work on Aqueduct-2 and resulted in delays in water returning to some areas.

On Friday eThekwini announced that the City had shut inlets to reservoirs to build up storage capacity for the affected areas. Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that water had started flowing to homes in most areas in the North Region following the interventions by eThekwini Municipality and Umngeni-uThukela Water. “The City’s reservoirs have exceeded the 50% mark after Umngeni-uThukela Water increased the inflows and outflows at Durban Heights Water Treatment Works to enable reservoirs downstream to fill up speedily.”

Sisilana said the improvement allowed reservoir outlets to be opened from Sunday morning, with some residents starting to receive water. “Main command reservoirs such as uMhlanga 2, Sunningdale tower and Trenance 1 and 3 are still recovering. Customers who are supplied from these reservoirs are expected to have their water restored before the end of today (Sunday) when water levels have improved.” Sisilana said that residents who received their water supply through Ntuzuma 2 pump station would continue to receive intermittent supply due to the pump station not operating at its full capacity.

“Preparations to upgrade the pump station to improve its functionality are at an advanced stage. We wish to again reassure all customers and stakeholders that ultimately the ongoing infrastructure maintenance upgrades will result in a more secure supply of water.” Sisilana added that as an interim measure, residents were being supplied with water tankers. Areas whose supply has not yet been fully restored include: uMhlanga, Ilala Ridge, Hawaan Forest, uMhlanga Manors, Westridge, Blackburn, Somerset Park, La Lucia Ridge, Glen Anil, Amaoti, Trenance Park, Redcliff, Bufellsdraai, Tea Estate, Valley View, Dawn Crest, Oaklands, Surya Heights, Sana Township, Ridge river, Mount View and Parkgate.