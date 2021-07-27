eThekwini Municipality to elect new deputy mayor on Thursday

During an executive committee meeting on Tuesday, municipal officials tabled a plan that will be followed for the election of the deputy mayor during a full council.

The officials said the appointment was now possible due to the relaxation of the lockdown regulations. In terms of lockdown level 3, physical meetings that are required for the election process are allowed. The meeting will be held at the ICC.

ANC councillor Diana Hoorzuk is considered a front runner for the position. She was announced as a member of the eThekwini Municipality executive committee at a full council meeting on June 29. She replaced former deputy mayor Belinda Scott who resigned earlier this year.

At Tuesday’s executive committee meeting, Hoorzuk was also officially appointed as the chair of the Finance and Emergency services committee. But it emerged during the meeting that she had chaired finance committee meetings prior to her official appointment as the committee’s chairperson.