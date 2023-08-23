eThekwini Municipality to expedite demolition of fire-damaged China Emporium building, recoup millions in costs

Durban - More than a year after the China Emporium building in the Durban CBD was extensively damaged by fire, the eThekwini Municipality says its Executive Committee (Exco) has approved the demolition of the structurally unstable building. It said, in a statement, that the decision comes after the building owner, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd, allegedly failed to comply with a court order obtained by the municipality in September last year for the demolition of the building within six months.

The City said on Wednesday that the municipality had been locked in a legal battle over the demolition of the fire-damaged building which is a public safety hazard and an eyesore. “The building, in the western side of the Durban central business district, was extensively damaged by fire in January 2022. A structural engineer’s report received days after the fire recommended that the entire building be demolished.” According to the municipality the decision to expedite the demolition comes after consideration of multiple challenges arising from the compromised structure.

These include illegal dumping, unsanctioned public use, the risk of structural collapse as the building is unstable, traffic congestion, business disruptions due to prolonged road closures, and reputational concerns. The City said as a result, the municipality has been compelled to take swift action. “Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd is technically in breach of the court order which empowers the municipality to demolish the building and recover the costs from the building owner. This means the municipality equally has a legal obligation to act.”

The City said the decision by the executive committee on Tuesday is a proactive and resolute stride towards enhancing public safety and ushering in new investment opportunities. “This critical decision aligns with the City's unwavering commitment to creating a secure urban environment and fostering economic growth.” The City added that a comprehensive report presented during the Exco meeting explained the rationale behind the estimated R28 million budget earmarked for the building’s demolition.

“The incurred costs include the demolition, clearing of rubble, cleaning up the property and securing the site afterwards. “Importantly, this financial commitment is set to be recovered by the City, adhering to a court order that mandates the building owner, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd, to shoulder all expenses related to the demolition and subsequent clean-up.” Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda called for the acceleration of the demolition process. He said the removal of the building plays a pivotal role in facilitating a major R130m investment in the M4 outbound carriageway.

He also emphasised the importance of prudent financial management, highlighting the ongoing efforts to negotiate lower demolition costs through the City’s Supply Chain Management unit. “Our priority remains the safety and prosperity of our community,” said Kaunda during the meeting.