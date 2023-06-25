eThekwini Municipality to roll out the construction of eco-friendly toilets to more areas using pit latrines

Durban - eThekwini Municipality is set to roll out the construction of more eco-friendly toilets in an effort to eradicate pit latrines in the region. This comes after these eco-friendly toilets were installed in Dassenhoek, Tshelimnyama, Verulam, Zwelisha, Bulferdria, Umlazi D, A, B, and Imfume.

“Communities in several parts of eThekwini have begun to enjoy the dignity of decent sanitation with the construction of eco-friendly toilets as part of Alternative Sanitation Technologies,” the City said yesterday. Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said more than 400 eco-friendly toilets had been constructed since the project started in April. Kaunda said the project would continue until April next year. “We will continue to explore environmentally friendly technology to provide decent sanitation for our residents. Our goal is to end pit latrines and other forms of toilets that are not decent for use,” said Kaunda.

The City said the toilets would be rolled out to more areas in the new financial year. It said the project would go a long way towards promoting better hygiene and mitigating the contamination of the environment. According to the municipality, the toilets are being implemented in households that were previously using pit latrines and urine diversion toilets. “Part of the technologies being rolled out are the echo twin leach pit, easy flush toilets, and potable wastewater treatment plant. These toilets are off grid and use two litres of grey water for flushing. Grey water is water that has been used for washing or bathing and can be reused. Rainwater can also be used for flushing these toilets,” it said.

The City said the toilets allowed for on-site treatment and had no impact on the environment.​ “The municipality will also be emptying and cleaning pit latrines for households that still have these toilets. The contract for this has already been finalised.”