EThekwini officials to inspect storm damage in Ntuzuma

DURBAN - Homes and infrastructure were damaged in Ntuzuma, north of Durban in last night’s severe storm. The eThekwini Municipality said in a statement this morning that damage was reported in ward 44 in Ntuzuma.

The municipality said that municipal speaker Thabani Nyawose would be visiting the area today to assess the damage. “The city’s leadership will be accompanied by high-ranking officials and a disaster management team to assess the damage and implement interventions to assist affected families.” The South African Weather Service forecast disruptive rain for some parts of the province today.

“Disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding of low-lying roads and bridges is expected over the northern parts of KZN today,” it said in a statement. Saws said “showers and thundershowers” were forecast tonight for most areas including in Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay and Margate. Meanwhile a matric marking centre in the Free State was damaged in a storm last night.

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said markers had to scramble to take cover as the roof of the centre was blown off. “One marker was slightly injured while the rest escaped unscathed.” The department added that initial reports indicated that some matric exam scripts were damaged by hail.