eThekwini says no payment will be made on behalf of the ANC for ANCWL conference

Durban - eThekwini Municipality has given councillors the assurance that allegations that the City will pay millions of rand to satisfy a debt incurred by the ANC Women's League for its conference recently held at the ICC were not true. It has been alleged that the bill estimated at around R5 million for the conference will be paid by the City. Councillors raised the matter at a council meeting last week and demanded that City officials give an assurance that they will not be making such a payment.

The ANCWL in KwaZulu-Natal recently held a conference at Durban’s ICC. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said, “Honourable speaker Thabani Nyawose, while you were making announcements I thought you were going to touch on something that is worrying us where it was alleged that as we are here in the ICC, the venue was used by the women’s league and so the City will pay. If the municipal manager Musa Mbhele could take us into his confidence that there will be no such a thing that can happen.” The sentiments were echoed by ActionSA councillor Zwakele Mncwango, saying councillors needed an assurance that there will be no payment made by the City on this matter.