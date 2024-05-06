eThekwini South has highest number of reported child abuse cases in KZN

eThekwini South has the highest number of reported cases of abuse against children, according to the KZN Department of Social Development. The department handled 828 reported cases of child abuse, 423 sexual abuse cases, 271 deliberate neglect cases, 112 physical abuse cases, 53 emotional abuse cases, 21 abandonment, and 1 child abduction case in the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

“District-wise, eThekwini South reported the highest number of cases at 198, followed by uMgungundlovu at 129, eThekwini North at 109 and King Cetswayo at 108." MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza appealed to the public to prioritise the protection of children as the country marks Child Protection month from 5 May to 9 June. The MEC said child protection month serves as a reminder that there is a collective obligation to ensure the well-being and rights of children across the province, especially amid a concerning rise in cases of child abuse and neglect.

She added that safeguarding children's rights is not an individual responsibility but a societal duty. "Advocating for children's rights and welfare should be a collective endeavour. Community involvement is paramount to safeguarding our most vulnerable members. Protecting our children isn't just a responsibility; it's a moral obligation," said Khoza. Khoza said that every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment conducive to holistic development.

"As we observe Child Protection Month, we call upon every member of our community to prioritise children's rights at all times. Child Protection Month offers an opportunity to assess progress in safeguarding children's rights and addressing ongoing challenges. It serves as a platform for advocacy, awareness and collaborative action to create a protective environment where children can thrive,” she said. The MEC called on all citizens to report any instances of child abuse, neglect, or exploitation to the relevant authorities. “Together, we can build a future where every child in our province is valued, protected, and empowered to reach their full potential."