Experts appeal to government as Eskom continues Stage 4 load shedding

Durban - The government must urgently implement the Integrated Resource Plan to ensure there is new electricity generation capacity or the country will continue to pay a high economic and social cost due to unreliable energy supply. That was the warning from economists and energy experts, as Eskom implemented Stage 4 load shedding from Tuesday. Eskom said it had been forced to switch from Stage2 to Stage 4 load shedding after Koeberg Unit 1 tripped. The power utility also warned that South Africans should not rely heavily on the announced schedules as the system could change at a moment’s notice, depending on the availability of energy. Wits economist Dr Kenneth Creamer said South Africa’s electricity shortage was having a devastating impact on the economy - retarding economic growth and limiting investment and job creation.

“A recent CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research) report estimated that load shedding cost South Africa more than R100billion last year, and the cost of load shedding is expected to be higher this year.

“To overcome these problems, the government must urgently implement the Integrated Resource Plan to ensure that new electricity generation capacity can come on stream, and Eskom must be restructured to facilitate South Africa’s energy transition.

“If South Africa cannot rapidly overcome the country’s electricity shortage it’s very likely we will enter a prolonged period of economic recession that will deepen unemployment and poverty,” he warned.

Energy expert Ted Blom said the electricity grid was being pushed too hard, and was in danger of collapsing and plunging the entire country into darkness. “The chances of the grid collapsing are more than 50%. It could collapse at any moment. My advice to people is that they get off the grid before the end of the year, it will be much worse,” said Blom.

He said it was becoming impossible for some factories to operate with load shedding that was increasingly becoming unpredictable.

“I’m already advising some factories to get off the grid. How do you run a factory or a smelter in this situation?” he asked.

Explaining the Koeberg issue that led to Stage 4 load shedding on Tuesday, Eskom said Koeberg Unit 1 tripped and was disconnected from the grid due to a fault on the turbine side, however the nuclear reactor remained safe.

“The teams are investigating the root causes of the fault, and will advise of the remedy as soon as it is established.” It said the loss of the about 930MW unit put further strain on the generation fleet, necessitating an increase in the stage of load shedding.

Eskom added that since January, electricity demand had been increasing and the ageing fleet was constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable.

“We advise South Africans that the load shedding stage might change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance,” it said.

Meanwhile, Eskom has begun implementing an attachment order against Emfuleni Municipality in the Vaal in response to its failure to pay billions in arrears, with the sheriff seizing cars, furniture and other moveable assets. A court order in 2018 gave Eskom the go-ahead to recover R615million in arrears from Emfuleni.

But according to the loss-making power utility, the municipality owes it more than R2.3bn in total. Municipalities around the country collectively owe Eskom more than R26.4bn.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said Eskom was stepping up its campaign to collect arrears from municipalities, with Soweto the worst offender.

Additonal reporting African News Agency (ANA)

The Mercury