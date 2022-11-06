Experts confirm second KZN earthquake measuring 3.9, but call for public not to panic

Durban - An earthquake measuring a preliminary 3.9 was confirmed by the Council for Geoscience in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. On Sunday the council said on November 6, 2022 at around 9.29 am the earthquake registered a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network.

“A preliminary epicentre is located in the Mnkangala region of KwaZulu-Natal, approximately 40km north of Kokstad,” it said. This comes after a separate earthquake occurred on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at around 2.32pm, according to the council. “The epicentre was located approximately 40km north-east of Greytown and 30km east of Tugela Ferry, in the KwaZulu-Natal province. This earthquake also registered a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the (the network),” the council said.

The council also confirmed that the two earthquakes did not occur along the same geological structure (fault), but might be interrelated on a much more regional scale. “Moreover, the (council) would like to assure the South African public that there is no cause for panic. A team of technical experts is currently analysing the preliminary epicentre locations and magnitudes,” it said. The council is the custodian of the network, which monitors seismic wave activities throughout the country.

“The public is encouraged to record their experiences using the available online questionnaire. For live updates and to record your experiences, please visit www.geoscience.org.za.” KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday that the department was liaising with all disaster management teams in the districts to assess whether there was any damage to infrastructure. “So far, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. We wish to call for calm among all communities.The disaster management machinery is monitoring the situation and will be available for deployment where necessary,” he said.