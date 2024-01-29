Experts note a spike in mass murders

There has been a considerable rise in mass murders in South Africa in recent years. David Bruce, independent researcher and Institute for Security Studies consultant said the number of incidents in which three or more people were killed in 2022 was 140% higher than in 2019/20.

“Together with major increases in the murder rate, these killings highlight a significant shift in violent crime, characterised by the rise of firearm use and entrenched organised crime, particularly in some provinces.” He was commenting after five members of a Pietermaritzburg family were killed last Wednesday. The family including a 85-year-old woman, her 45-year-old daughter and her three children, 11-year-old twins and a nine-year-old were murdered with an axe. Two men were arrested. Bruce added that the provinces where multiple murders contribute most to the overall murder rate were KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape.

Bruce said that while this increase in multiple murders could be attributed to criminals’ increased use of firearms, some multiple killings involve vigilantism, arson, or the use of axes or other bladed weapons. “The major driver of the proliferation of multiple killings in South Africa is the general problem of the use of firearms by people involved in violence and crime. These problems can only be tackled through a strategic approach to strengthening the SAPS and criminal justice system.” KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas said the rise in multiple murders was a symptom of a sick society.

“It is very disturbing and we need to do something about it. We need to do something about the way we bring up our children. These crimes are a symptom of a lack of a stable family life. If you leave children to be exposed to violence it means they are prone to commit crimes of this nature.” De Haas added that the other issue was the easy accessibility to guns. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the Pietermaritzburg murders.

“A day after five members of the Gumede family were hacked to death with an axe in Mgodini, Edendale, police took in two persons for questioning and after thorough investigations, the two suspects were formally charged.” Netshiunda added that Philani Shezi, 39, and Siphesihle Xulu, 24, appeared before the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court each facing five counts of murder and another one of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Xulu abandoned his bail application whereas Shezi will apply for bail on February 7.