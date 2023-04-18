Ezemvelo land claims: Claimants likely to be compensated

Durban - Ezemvelo says co- governance arrangements entered into with communities that sought to reclaim land occupied by the entity are going well, and have ensured proper functioning of the many game reserves across KwaZulu-Natal. The government entity recently told the KZN legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that some of KZN’s prime nature reserves were subject to ongoing land claims by individuals and communities that either sought the return of their land or some form of financial compensation.

According to Ezemvelo, the land claims targeted: Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park (HiP), Ithala game reserve, Ndumo game reserve, Tembe Elephant Park, Vergelegen nature reserve, Weenen nature reserve and the uKhahlamba Drakensberg World Heritage Site. Scopa members in the KZN Legislature had been concerned about the impact of the land claims on the future sustainability of the entity, and sought clarity on how this was being handled. The KZN government entity acknowledged that these land claims had been registered with the Land Claims Commission.

“It is unlikely that the land would be handed over to the claimants. Any settlement reached is likely to be in the form of compensation and the onus would be on the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform to settle these claims,” read the report presented to Scopa members. The report before Scopa further explained that while some claims were still pending before the Land Claims Commission, in other cases the claims had been finalised in terms of compensation being paid or co-management agreements being concluded with the affected communities/ claimants. Asked about the agreements, Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said: “Communities around Tembe, Ndumo, Thala and HiP have co-management agreements with us which were signed on December 15, 2010. We have a good relationship with all of them, though that does not mean that we see eye-to-eye on all issues.”

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo confirmed receiving claims for land falling under the entity. He said in some instances settlement did not involve physical occupation and use of the land, due to the land being proclaimed a conservation and protected area. “In such instances the beneficiaries will enter into an agreement with the occupants (ie Ezemvelo) to benefit from contractual work, employment opportunities, education bursaries, profit dividends, rentals etc,” the spokesperson said.