Families of missing women found dead want justice

Durban - The families of two Durban women, who were found murdered after they were reported missing on August 9, want justice to be served. Monica Xulu, 70, and Zanele Mbuso, 60, were reported missing on August 9 from eThembeni crèche in Umgababa, where they worked.

The two were found buried in a shallow grave on Friday by the SAPS search and rescue K9 unit. They had been buried next to the day-care centre where they worked, their hands had been tied and they had plastic bags over their heads. Police said the security guard who worked at the crèche had been arrested in connection with the murders. Dawn Gounden, of Renegades Search and Rescue, speaking on behalf of the Mbuso family, said they were distraught.

She added that Mbuso had been the family’s breadwinner. She said the family were looking for answers as they were not aware of any problems between Mbuso and the security guard. “The family is now putting their faith in the justice system and hope that justice prevails. The family is trying to pick up the pieces as they prepare for a dignified send-off for their mother,’’ she said.

Tshepo Xulu, Xulu’s grandson, said the family was also looking for answers and it was painful to know that the suspect arrested had claimed he had looked for the women. “We are still left trying to join the dots. We are now just praying that the justice system fights for our grandmother and we can move on from this,” he said. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the police had arrested a suspect in connection with the murders of two women.

“Zanele Doris Mbuso and Monica Sophia Xulu were reported missing on August 9 and information at the time indicated that the two were last seen in an e-hailing vehicle from their workplace at eThembeni Crèche,’’ he said. “Thorough investigations by the Umkomaas detectives, Durban Search and Rescue and eThekwini District Task Team pointed the police to a shallow grave just outside the fence of the crèche. “The two victims were found buried with plastic over their heads and were tied with a rope.