Family attacked, robbed on Estcourt farm during load shedding

DURBAN: Police are investigating a house robbery after a family living on a farm near Escourt were robbed during load shedding yesterday. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said it was alleged by the complainant that she heard the dogs barking outside her residence on November 8, 2021 at 8.20pm.

“Upon investigating, she was accosted by two unknown suspects at gunpoint who robbed her of various items before fleeing the scene on foot,” said Mbele. Today, MP Alf Lees, who is the DA Uthukela constituency head, condemned the incident which he described as “yet another farm attack”. Lees said John, Malcom and Doreen Moor were attacked by armed men on their farm.

“The family were held at gunpoint and handcuffs were apparently used to immobilise them. They were then locked in a room,” he said. Lees said the robbers assaulted Malcom who had recently been in intensive care in hospital. They stole jewellery and guns, among other items, he said.