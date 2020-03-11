Family confirms cause of golfer's death at Margate golf course

Durban - Gerhard Kramert, the German tourist whose body was found at the Margate Country Club last week, died after suffering a stroke while playing. Kramert's cause of death was confirmed by an autopsy, which according to his family, was carried out by a doctor recently. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the 66-year-old had sustained severe head trauma. "His body was found near the fifth tee on the golf course at about 3pm. He appeared to have been playing golf alone at the time, and was found unresponsive, showing no signs of life. He was declared dead at the scene," Herbst said. Kramert and his wife had been holidaying at the KZN south coast resort.

At the time, SAPS confirmed that an inquest had been opened by local police and ruled out foul play.

In a statement from the Kramert family, they noted that the cause of death was apoplexy (unconsciousness or incapacity resulting from a cerebral haemorrhage or stroke).

"It is a great relief to us. Gerhard loved this golf course, he felt very much at home," his brother, Reinhold Kramert said.

The country club issued a statement on their Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we lost one of our valued overseas members, Mr Kramert. The family have been visiting Margate Country Club for the past few years and we have all become very fond of them. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr Kramert for their great loss," the club said.

