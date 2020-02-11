The accused, Mvuyisi Moguda, appeared in a packed Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The 30-year-old has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed Cele last Thursday, in what Cele’s family believes is a hate crime.
According to the family, Cele was at a local uMlazi butchery when he was allegedly attacked by the accused and stabbed several times in the back and face. Cele died a few hours later in hospital.
Moguda appeared in court with bandages on both his hands. Cele’s family and friends packed the court’s gallery. Moguda told the court that he would be applying for bail, and the State said that it would oppose the application.