Family demands justice for murdered LGBTQI activist









Murder accused Mvuyisi Moguda glances back into the public gallery during his first appearance in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng African News Agency (ANA) Durban - The family of murdered lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and ­intersex (LGBTQI) activist and musician, Lindokuhle Cele, said they wanted justice and for the accused to remain in jail during his trial. The accused, Mvuyisi Moguda, appeared in a packed Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday. The 30-year-old has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed Cele last Thursday, in what Cele’s ­family believes is a hate crime. According to the family, Cele was at a local uMlazi butchery when he was allegedly attacked by the accused and stabbed several times in the back and face. Cele died a few hours later in hospital. Moguda appeared in court with bandages on both his hands. Cele’s family and friends packed the court’s gallery. Moguda told the court that he would be applying for bail, and the State said that it would oppose the application.

He is due back in court on February 17 for a formal bail application.

Cele’s aunt, Nombuso Cele, said that she was hurt that Moguda appeared to have no remorse.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, who attended yesterday’s court appearance, described the incident as a “gruesome killing”. Khoza, who also visited Cele’s family to convey her condolences, agreed that the accused appeared to show no emotion when he appeared in the dock.

“The accused showed no remorse at all - it was just a normal day for him,” said Khoza.

She said the department wanted to send a strong message to the public that hate crimes would not be tolerated.

She added that the government had legalised same-sex marriages, and ­individuals from the LGBTQI community had a right to live according to their own choices.

“Lindokuhle wanted to live this life; it was his choice,” she said.

The Mercury