Police confirmed that Singh’s body was retrieved from the Howick Falls after retired K9 Unit Search and Rescue veteran Jack Haskins spotted it floating in the water on Tuesday.
Haskins said he decided to go to the falls with his binoculars to help the search, considering his vast experience in recovering bodies.
“I went to the viewpoint at the falls and spent some time looking around with my binoculars. I saw a body in the water and then notified the teams,” Haskins said.
Upon retrieving the body, the search and rescue teams had a long haul up tricky, rugged terrain to the top of the falls, where the body was positively identified by the family.
Singh, 70, disappeared a week ago after leaving his Raisethorpe surgery at midday.