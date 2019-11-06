Family says finding missing doctor's body has brought them closure









SAPS search and rescue teams recover the body of veteran Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidhwan Singh at the bottom of Howick Falls yesterday. Durban - The family of beloved Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidhwan Singh, whose body was found in the depths of Howick Falls, said the discovery of his body had helped them to find closure. Police confirmed that Singh’s body was retrieved from the Howick Falls after retired K9 Unit Search and Rescue veteran Jack Haskins spotted it floating in the water on Tuesday. Haskins said he decided to go to the falls with his binoculars to help the search, considering his vast experience in recovering bodies. SAPS search and rescue teams recover the body of veteran Pietermaritzburg doctor Vidhwan Singh at the bottom of Howick Falls on Tuesday. “I went to the viewpoint at the falls and spent some time looking around with my binoculars. I saw a body in the water and then notified the teams,” Haskins said. Upon retrieving the body, the search and rescue teams had a long haul up tricky, rugged terrain to the top of the falls, where the body was positively identified by the family. Singh, 70, disappeared a week ago after leaving his Raisethorpe surgery at midday.

Mountain Rise police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joshua Maistry, confirmed that it was Singh’s body that was found.

A police source, who did not want to be named, said Singh’s family had reported him missing on Tuesday night, and officers along with private security firm Magma Security began to search for him.

Singh’s brother-in-law, Neren Anand, said the past week had been difficult for the family.

“There was a lot going on in our minds and we held on to prayers and hoped for the best.

“We are so grateful to the community and search and rescue teams that never gave up on their search and support,” he said.

Anand said Singh’s wife, Rita, and sons, Prasun and Nashil, were “shaken” but were now busy with funeral arrangements.

Anand said he was with the search and rescue teams when they retrieved the body.

“When we reached the top, the family gathered together and we sang a mantra and said a prayer before the doctor’s body was taken to the mortuary,” Anand said.

On social media, those who knew Singh shared their condolences with the family.

Singh’s funeral will take place in Pietermaritzburg today.

