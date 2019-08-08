Picture: iSimangaliso Wetland Park Facebook page

Durban - THE Maphelane Nature Reserve, which is located within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park outside Mtubatuba, has been closed to the public since last year due to community protests and flooding. The nature reserve is situated on the banks of the Umfolozi River mouth, and is the southernmost resort in the iSimangaliso Wetland Park. The park is South Africa’s first world heritage site.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife supply the conservancy staff at the reserve.

The Sokhulu farming community, whose farms were flooded, blocked the entrance and exit to the reserve last year after failed attempts to get iSimangaliso to open the river mouth.

Ezemvelo spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the cabins and campsite at the reserve had been closed to the public since the community protests started in August last year. The flooding of the gardens has been cited as another reason for the closure of the nature reserve.

“When it rains, the water no longer flows through its original route as the reeds nearby have grown and this forces the water to flood the road leading to Maphelane,” said Mntambo.

He said that initially, protesters were protesting against the failure of iSimangaliso to open the Umfolozi River mouth because its closure was resulting in water flowing into their gardens. Mntambo said all the role players needed to meet.

“Ezemvelo is ready to meet with the community any time,” he said.

Petros Mlaba, the chairperson of the Sokhulu Farmers’ Committee, said engagements with iSimangaliso were ongoing. He said their farms had been damaged after being flooded in 2016, leading to a march to iSimangaliso for the first time last year.

“We discussed our issues and they made a promise that they will open the river for us. Since then, we have had a lot of gatherings and meetings with iSimangaliso, but there is no resolution,” said Mlaba.

According to Mlaba, they would meet with the KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube today.

iSimangaliso’s spokesperson Bheki Manzini said the Sokhulu farmers had presented a memorandum to the Department of Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries (DEAFF), demanding the linking of the Msunduze River, which converges with the Umfolozi River, to the the sea.

Manzini said that iSimangaliso, together with other affected parties, were looking into the matter jointly.

“Currently, we are exploring all possible win-win options that will take into account both the social and ecological aspects of the situation.”

The Mercury