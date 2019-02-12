IOL

DURBAN - A fast-food delivery man was robbed and the meals taken following an armed robbery in Glenwood on Monday. The man had just arrived at the address given for the delivery and as the resident opened the gate, they were accosted by four men.

Blue Security’s Andreas Mathios said two of the men alighted from the car and pointed their guns at them.

“The resident managed to go back into his property and lock the gate. The suspects robbed the deliveryman of R1000 in cash, a cellphone, a power bank and two parcels of food,” Mathios said.

In another incident, a gang of armed men robbed a fast food outlet in Che Guevara (Moore) Road.

Mathios said four men entered the eatery pretending to be customers.

“Two of the suspects suddenly pulled out their firearms and robbed the staff of R7 000 and three cellphones. They fled the scene in a silver Toyota Corolla Quest,” Mathios said.

In a third armed robbery in the Durban CBD, a gang of seven men accosted a group of students who were standing outside a building.

Mathios said one of the suspects pointed a firearm at the students and two of the students ran into the building with the suspects in pursuit.

“The suspects then held up a security guard on site and robbed him of his wallet which contained R150 in cash, his driver’s license and bank card. They also robbed two female students who were standing outside the building of their cellphones and other valuables,” Mathios said.

Police are investigating further.

- THE MERCURY