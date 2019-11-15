#FBF: Boks' victory tour in Durban









Durban - It may have taken place seven days ago but for many, seeing the Springboks on their victory lap in Durban, will be a memory that will be cherished for years to come. Last week, Durban was a sea of green and gold as thousands of Durbanites braved the gloomy weather to cheer on the boys as they paraded the coveted Webb Ellis trophy around the city. The tour, which kicked off in uMhlanga then moved through KwaMashu to the City Hall, through the CBD, to the Durban beachfront and finally ended at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium. Dressed in their bok gear, fans stood and cheered on the team. Resident, Kim Willis, said it was an experience she will never forget.



"What an amazing experience! The atmosphere was charged with pride and patriotism. People waited knowing that they’d never get to personally greet the team but still waited just to show support. When they arrived there was an eruption of jubilant cheer and excitement. I wish I could adequately express in words what was tangibly felt on the steps of City Hall," she said.





Another resident, Miguel George, said he was glad he made his way to the City Hall.

"I knew there would be a lot of people around and I didn't think I would go but I am glad I did. It was truly a spectacular moment to see the team interacting with the public. People were cheering and for that moment, we forgot about the issues in the country. We just stood and celebrated the win with our team," he said.

George said he hoped the victory would be repeated again in 2023.

"We cannot wait another 12 years," he joked.

The Mercury