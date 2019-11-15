Durban - It may have taken place seven days ago but for many, seeing the Springboks on their victory lap in Durban, will be a memory that will be cherished for years to come.
Last week, Durban was a sea of green and gold as thousands of Durbanites braved the gloomy weather to cheer on the boys as they paraded the coveted Webb Ellis trophy around the city. The tour, which kicked off in uMhlanga then moved through KwaMashu to the City Hall, through the CBD, to the Durban beachfront and finally ended at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Dressed in their bok gear, fans stood and cheered on the team.
Resident, Kim Willis, said it was an experience she will never forget.