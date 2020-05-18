Fears that the release of prisoners may fuel homelessness

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The National Homeless Network is concerned that the release of 19 000 inmates on parole as part of efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19 in prisons will fuel homelessness. This follows the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reduce the 155 000 prison population by authorising the release of low-risk inmates who had passed their minimum detention period or would have been eligible in the next five years. In a letter to the Department of Justice and Correctional Services last week, the network, made up of 10 organisations across the country, said while they understood the need to release the inmates, they were concerned about the support structures the inmates would have on release. The network asked whether the inmates would be able to return to their families and communities for continued support needed to reintegrate into society. “Our concern is that without these critical support structures they will have no option but to turn to the streets and so add to the challenge of caring for the homeless,” they said.

In the absence of proper policy and budget, the network said municipalities had to figure out how to house thousands of homeless in temporary emergency shelters overnight.

The network said the possibility of parolees becoming homeless would add huge pressure on already non-existent infrastructure in different cities and towns.

Their concerns include what would happen to the inmates who may have no home to return to, whether there were existing halfway houses or if these would still need to be created, and what the long term plan was to reintegrate the inmates into society.

“It might be that a sizeable percentage of the 19 000 people being released were sent to correctional centres to start with because they were poor or for survivalist crimes,” added the network. They said while these inmates do not belong behind bars, releasing them with no infrastructure would sentence them again.

“We would like to urge an approach where the release of people will be accompanied by sufficient investment in the right infrastructure - access to shelter, vocational opportunity, reconciliation with families, and psycho- social and health care,” said the network.

Zia Wasserman, national prisons co-ordinator for Sonke Gender Justice, said the organisation welcomed the release of 19 000 prisoners. She said this intervention had been recommended by international human rights bodies, and it was important for South Africa to follow suit.

“We hope that adequate directives will be given by the minister regarding the reintegration of the parolees, including opportunities for employment and restorative justice processes,” she said.

In response, the department said the rehabilitation of offenders could only be truly successful and their reintegration back into society meaningful if it was understood by all that corrections was a societal responsibility.

Consequently, Chrispin Phiri, the spokesperson for the Minister of Justice, said parole placement of offenders was considered individually on its own merit and according to progress with the sentence plan.

“Parole forms part of an entire value chain, with various processes that must be managed effectively even before an offender gets to consideration for parole,” said Phiri.

He said it was the responsibility of parole boards to assess whether rehabilitation programmes had the desired impact on inmates before their release on parole was considered.

“The rights of victims matter just as much as those of offenders,” said Phiri.

He said before a prisoner was placed on parole, an assessment was done.

Phiri said there must be a positive physical address, a willing party to accept the parolee and a support system.