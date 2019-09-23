Durban - BUSINESSES that provide services for the efficient operation of southern Africa’s busiest port are under siege from criminal syndicates, that have established their base in Maydon Wharf. The businesses that support the Durban harbour, which is one of the largest ports in Africa, said their staff and companies were being targeted by brazen criminals, who attacked truck drivers, broke into warehouses and robbed employees and businesses.

The harbour precinct ensures the smooth movement of imports and exports into and out of South Africa.

A safety manager from a freight company, who asked not to be named, said the area was overrun with vagrants, who lived under the M4 bridge.

She believed the robbers and muggers were among the hundreds of vagrants who were at the corner of Moore and Maydon roads every day.

“We’ve got so many cases of robberies, assaults, smash-and-grabs and stabbings, and it all comes from that bunch underneath the bridge,” she said.

She said businesses, desperate to protect their employees and assets, had hired private security companies to patrol the area.

An employee, from a logistics company in Maydon Wharf, said they had experienced 17 crime incidents in one month.

“Eight incidents involved criminals trying to jump into our property, four were theft from the railway lines, two were vagrants trespassing, two were assault and robbery, and one was pointing of a firearm,” he said.

A manager of a freight company, who requested not to be named, said truck drivers were the most vulnerable group.

“These guys that sleep in the street come and rob the drivers, they steal their belongings and damage their tyres so that they can’t get away,” he said.

He said he was concerned that frustrated truck drivers would resort to vigilantism.

“The vagrants watch the drivers and pounce when they are asleep or when they leave.

“They smash windows and even steal cables and batteries,” said the manager.

He said police should also be on the lookout for criminals who pulled stock, such as bags of rice, “off moving trucks”.

The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the economy could not afford the added strain of rising crime, especially in the Durban CBD, and around the port.

Chamber chief executive Palesa Phili said Maydon Wharf played a significant economic role because the port was based in the area and was, in turn, serviced by the businesses in Maydon Wharf. She said crime and grime had a huge impact on Maydon Wharf and the CBD as a whole.

“Crime has a profoundly negative impact on businesses, as it is a deterrent to consumers who naturally avoid shopping or doing business in the area, as they do not feel safe, as well as deterring investors,” said Phili.

While driving around the area, The Mercury observed large potholes, broken manholes and stagnant water in unkempt gutters.

Regarding infrastructure maintenance, Phili said: “Infrastructure development and maintenance remains a cornerstone for economic growth and development, and is crucial to preserving Durban’s CBD as a critical economic hub.”

Economist Dawie Roodt said what was happening in Maydon Wharf was symptomatic of what was happening across the country. He said the zone was very important for the city because of all the goods exchanging hands.

“The zone needs to be protected and it needs to be developed, they don’t have a choice,” said Roodt.

Roodt warned that Durban was in competition with other harbour cities, like Richards Bay and Cape Town.

“They have to make this work because they could potentially lose business to other places, like Cape Town and Richards Bay,” said Roodt.

EThekwini Municipality confirmed that businesses had raised several challenges within the precinct, including the mushrooming of informal settlements, traffic congestion, faulty robots, and narrow roads.

“Maydon Wharf is predominantly owned by Transnet and there are proposed interventions from the city, in conjunction with Transnet,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He said the Ithala Development Finance Corporation also owned property in the area.

Metro police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad said officers conducted joint operations with port authorities, SAPS and private security companies to curb crime.

“There is a lot of visible policing to address the issue of crime and congestion. These operations will continue on a sustained basis,” said Sewpersad.

The Mercury