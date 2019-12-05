Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Meshach Dlamini said he hoped that the man police thought was responsible for his niece’s death would be put in jail for a long, long time.
Wendy Dlamini was shot dead, allegedly by her estranged lover, a former police officer, in April last year.
Just seven days earlier, the 29-year-old mother of three was attacked by him and suffered a black eye as a result.
A week later, the man allegedly shot Dlamini and left her body in a bushy area in Admiral Road, Pietermaritzburg. He appeared in court and was denied bail.