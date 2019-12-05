FEATURE: Family to confront man accused of killing PMB mom









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Durban - A Pietermaritzburg family will come face-to-face with the man accused of murdering their loved one in cold blood in April last year. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Meshach Dlamini said he hoped that the man police thought was responsible for his niece’s death would be put in jail for a long, long time. Wendy Dlamini was shot dead, allegedly by her estranged lover, a former police officer, in April last year. Just seven days earlier, the 29-year-old mother of three was attacked by him and suffered a black eye as a result. A week later, the man allegedly shot Dlamini and left her body in a bushy area in Admiral Road, Pietermaritzburg. He appeared in court and was denied bail.





According to her family, Dlamini thought she and the accused were going to speak outside. However, they ended up going for a drive. Dlamini’s family was later told where to find her body.

Meshach said it had been a painful time for the family, some of whom were still coming to terms with Dlamini’s death.

He said the pair began their relationship in high school and it had been a tumultuous relationship.

“They were on and off,” he said.

Dlamini worked for the Department of Environmental Affairs and was based in Eshowe, but she visited her family every weekend.

Meshach said Dlamini often complained about feeling threatened by the man. The couple had one child, a girl who was just 4 months old at the time of her mother’s death.

Dlamini had two older sons, aged 12 and 6, from a previous relationship.

“It has been a very hard time for the family. Her sons were older when she died so they understood what had happened. Her daughter was still very young,” he said.

Meshach said the family just wanted justice.

“With it being 16 Days of Activism, we are hoping that the court will take this into consideration and hand down a sentence that will send a strong message to other abusers,” he said.

